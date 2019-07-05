IMPD gets 2 new horses for mounted patrol thanks to stars of HGTV’s ‘Good Bones’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s mounted patrol has grown thanks to the mother and daughter who star in HGTV’s “Good Bones.”

Karen Laine and Mina Starsiak made a donation so IMPD could lock down two new horses, 5-year-old Axel and 7-year-old Abel. They’re brothers from a farm in Ohio.

“At the beginning, it was a very playful conversation because it was, what do we need to do to get out there, we want to come to the stables, and he said ‘buy us a couple of horses and come whenever you want,’” said Starsiak. “And then we got more into the conversation and realized how much need their actually is.”

Laine and Starsiak, who run Two Chicks and a Hammer out of Indianapolis, say they wanted to do something good for the city while also getting involved with the horses.

“I felt like it was a privilege for us, not something we’ve done for the city,” said Laine. “It feels like the city has done something for us, by creating this resource and allowing us to be part of it.”

The mounted patrol is also seeking donations for a new facility.