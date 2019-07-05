× Habitat for Humanity ReStore offers affordable items, raises money for mission

AVON, Ind. – The Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Avon offers just about anything, all at a major discount.

“We start at 50% of retail, and go down from there depending on if there’s a scratch or a dent,” said Andy Duncan, the store’s Development Coordinator.

“We have cabinets here, cabinets over here,” said Duncan as he did a quick lap through the aisles of the store. “Ceiling fans, lighting.”

Think of a thrift store for home improvement products. The proceeds go directly to organization’s home builds.

“Almost half of what we raise in a year comes from the ReStore,” Duncan said. “It funds almost half of our yearly revenue and for our operations to continue.”

While many of their items are donated from people, companies also donate brand new, perfectly good items that have minor imperfections.

“They are customer returns,” said Andrew Piera, Corporate Account Executive for Ceva Logistics, which donates tubs, vanities and other products to the store. “They could be returned for a number of reasons. The customer bought it online and when it got their house they didn’t like the color, or maybe it was scratched.”

Products that companies like Ceva can’t sell get rerouted to the ReStore, where they can have a greater purpose.

“I would think they would probably be going into the refuse system, into the landfill, be destroyed, which benefits nobody,” Piera said of the returns.

While these donated items aren’t used directly in Habitat builds, signs in the store show how they equate to other products used on the site. For instance, the purchase of a bath tub could help buy a brand new oven in a build.

The process helps give customers and Habitat homeowners the chance for an affordable future.

“Trying to tie it to the mission and remind people what you buy here actually translates dollar amounts into a Habitat home,” Duncan said.

You can find more info on the Habitat ReStore at habitat.org/restores. There are multiple locations throughout central Indiana.