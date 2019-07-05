Fishers police say American flag intentionally set ablaze inside amphitheater on July 4th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FISHERS, Ind. – Fishers police are searching for someone they say set an American flag on fire over the Fourth of July.

The vandalism took place at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater right behind Fishers City Hall.

Police say the flag was intentionally set ablaze while hanging in the amphitheater around midnight.

The crime is offensive to many, especially those who served in our armed forces.

“It’s shameful and tragic someone in our community would disrespect our flag that way,” said Frank Wilcox.

Frank Wilcox is an Army veteran whose father, son and numerous other family members have served in the military. He says someone burning Old Glory is incredibly disrespectful.

“It’s just stupid and whoever did it couldn’t possibly know what they were doing and who they were doing it too. It’s personal to us,” said Wilcox.

A viewer photo taken a few days ago during Spark Fishers shows the flag before it was burnt and a picture shared by the mayor shows what it looked like after the fire went out but before the flag was taken down.

“It’s sad and it’s stupid and I hope the person who did it is found and given the opportunity to apologize,” said Wilcox.

The flames also did some damage to the amphitheater. Frank hopes whoever started the fire is caught and taught a lesson in American civics.

“The red white and blue is sacred because of the blood that made it sacred,” said Wilcox. “It’s a symbol of freedom in America. A lot of people fought and died for the flag.”

Police did not want to comment on camera, but say in addition to the flag, two other small fires were intentionally set in the area last night.

Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness tweeted about the incident Friday morning, saying:

“It’s unfortunate that someone or a few people thought this was a good way to celebrate the 4th. Our police and fire dept. will celebrate the 5th by trying to find them.”

Anyone with information should contact the Fishers Police Department.