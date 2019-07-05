Financial rules you should always follow

Conventional financial wisdom is often quoted and yet unfortunately it is rarely followed. Financial expert Andy Mattingly says this is a missed opportunity because some of the basic rules can provide a strong financial foundation. He is here to share why we should follow some of the basic financial rules.
