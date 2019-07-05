× Fever snap skid, dominate Dallas 76-56

Tiffany Mitchell scored a game-high 16 points off the bench while rookie Teaira McCowan chipped in with nine and the Indiana Fever dominated the Dallas Wings 76-56 on the road in Dallas.

The Fever built a 37-30 lead at halftime, powered by the bench. Mitchell and McCowan each scored seven first half points off the bench. In the second half, Mitchell kept scoring, adding nine more to reach her game-high number. Starters Natalie Achonwa (13) and Erica Wheeler (11) also finished the night scoring in double digits.

The Fever (6-9) had lost four straight games entering Friday night’s contest with the Wings, and capped off a stretch of six road games over seven total. They return home to the Fieldhouse Wednesday, hosting the Las Vegas Aces at 12:00 p.m.