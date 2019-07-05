Click here for weather warnings in central Indiana

Far east side apartment fire ruled arson, juvenile arrested

Posted 5:56 pm, July 5, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A juvenile has been arrested in connection with an arson at an apartment complex on the far east side.

Investigators from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) and the Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) determined on Friday that the June 27 fire was intentionally set.

The overnight fire happened at the Stonybrook Commons apartment complex on Redskin Lane and left around 23 residents displaced..

According to police, one resident suffered a slight injury and was transported to the hospital and IFD assisted another resident from the building to safety.

Damage to the complex is estimated to be around $125,000.

IMPD says the investigation is still ongoing.

