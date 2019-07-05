× Child rescued after falling into Evansville storm drain

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – A 5-year-old boy is recovering this morning after he fell into a 27-foot sewer drain on the Fourth of July.

The 5-year-old was near 6th Avenue and Illinois Street in Evansville watching the fireworks with his family when all of a sudden he fell into a drain full of water, WEVV reports.

First responders worked feverishly for an hour and a half to get him out. The child never lost consciousness and was able to talk to first responders throughout the ordeal.

He was taken to the hospital to be checked out, but he didn’t suffer any serious injuries.

Now investigators are trying to figure out how it happened.