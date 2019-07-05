× A stormy Saturday and then the weather pattern changes for central Indiana

Our first heat wave of the Summer will continue into the weekend before the weather pattern changes.

High humidity and temperatures near 90 will be with us for Saturday. Scattered t-storms are likely late in the day with up to an inch of rain. A cold front will move across the state Saturday night and bring an end to the rain. After the front passes we’ll have drier air in place for the second half of the weekend. We’ll have a dry Sunday with highs in the mid-80s.

Since this has been a very wet year so far, water levels are high. Area lakes, river, creeks and reservoirs are near bankfull and currents will be faster that usual. Everyone will need to be careful around water this weekend.

Expect dry weather for Monday and Tuesday. More humid conditions and isolated t-storms will return by the end of the week.

We have had 5, 90-degree days this year.

Flood warnings have been common this year.

We have only had 4 dry weekend this year.

