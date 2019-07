× We’ll have great weather for fireworks displays this evening

The weather will cooperate with July 4th festivities this evening. It will continue to be warm and humid so drink plenty of water. We’ll see a slight chance for a isolated t-storms but most areas will stay dry this evening.

So far we’ve had a dry day across the state.

We’ll have a warm evening in Indianapolis.

We’ll have a warm evening in Carmel.

Dry for temps in the 80s through 10 pm.

We’ll have a dry evening over most of the state.