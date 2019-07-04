× Warm and humid with a daily chance for t-storms through Sunday

If you like hot, humid weather, you going to love the next seven days. Our first heat wave of the Summer will continue with highs in the 80s this weekend, through next week.

Over the next three days we’ll see daily chances for a widely scattered t-storms. Our rain chance will ramp with a better chance for scattered t-storms over the weekend. Heavy rain and small hail will be likely along with strong wind gusts. The more wide spread storms will prevent temperatures from reaching the 90s. However, the extra moisture in the air will keep a tropical feeling across the state.

We’ll have dry weather for Monday and Tuesday and the relative humidity will be slightly lower. More humid conditions and isolated t-storms will return for Wednesday and Thursday.

We are quickly catching up on 90-degree days.

Highs will be in the 80s Friday.

We have only had 4, dry weekends this year.

We’ll have a chance for scattered t-storms Friday.

We’ll have a chance for scattered t-storms Saturday.

We’ll have a chance for scattered t-storms Sunday.