Police seek to identify cell phone store robbers in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, Ind. — The Mooresville Police Department is asking the public to help identify two men wanted for the armed robbery of a cell phone store on Wednesday.

Police say around 2:32 p.m. on July 3, the T-Mobile store at 492 North Town Center Road in Mooresville was robbed at gun point.

Two males entered the store holding handguns and escorted two employees and one customer to a back room where they forced the employees to empty the contents of the safe into a trash bag.

Employees were then forced to open the registers and the two men took the money from inside.

According to police, the first suspect is described as small, skinny, and had a mask on his face. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with loose-fitting black jeans, and black and white Nike shoes.

The second suspect is described as having a stocky build without a mask on his face. This man wore a black shirt, ripped-up jeans, a black Nike hat and black shoes.

Police say the two men made off with an unknown amount of cash and phones.

They were seen leaving in a silver four-door passenger car with temporary paper plates, and a female was observed driving.