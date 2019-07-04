× IMPD searches for man in possible attempted abduction involving 8-year-old girl

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD are investigating a possible attempted abduction on Indy’s near east side.

A woman told police a stranger tried to grab her 8-year-old daughter on Wednesday.

Walking near 11th Street and Tuxedo, on her way to pick up one of her children from school, an Indianapolis mother and her 8-year-old daughter were approached by a complete stranger.

“He started walking towards us and started reaching for my daughter,” said Caren Allen.

Allen says when the suspect tried to grab his daughters arm, she told the little girl run and jumped in front of the stranger.

“He said, ‘I’m not going to hurt her,’ and I kept telling him to get away,” said Allen. “He did reach around and I had some choice words.”

Allen screamed for help, but no one in the neighborhood near 10th and Rural, which is high crime area, listened. That’s when Allen and her daughter quickly ran to a nearby school and called 911.

“With the neighborhood the way it is, if you do yell for help they just tend to not pay attention, because it’s the east side,” said Allen.

Allen doesn’t know why the man wanted to grab his daughter, but described him as a short man with his upper front teeth missing.

“I have no idea what he was thinking, maybe it was mental problems, but you can’t approach kids like that,” said Allen. “It’s crazy. It just freaks me out.”

Luckily, no one got hurt by the terrifying ordeal.

So far no arrests have been made. Anyone with information on the case can contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.