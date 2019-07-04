Fireworks forecast for central Indy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a foggy start for many on this Fourth of July. The haze has reached the city but the most dense fog is south toward Bloomington.

The fog won't last long and then we'll be left with sunshine! Keep applying sunscreen all day long and I would also recommend a hat for extra protection. We could have a brief storm this afternoon, so bring along an umbrella or be ready to take shelter until the storm passes.

The whole CBS4 team is heading out to CarmelFest for the Fourth of July festivities! We'll all be in the parade at 10:30 and it should be nice and sunny with temps in the upper 70s. We'll be in the upper 80s with heat indices in the upper 90s later in the afternoon. A brief storm is possible this afternoon but should be over quickly, so just take shelter until that's over. I expect rain to be gone with plenty of time for fireworks.

No more than a few hundredths of an inch of rain expected area wide today.

More scattered storms will roll in Friday evening.

An isolated storm is possible on Saturday, but other than that the weekend looks good with seasonable highs in the mid 80s and plenty of dry time to get in the pool. The start of next week looks ideal for July! Sunshine, dry, and mid 80s.