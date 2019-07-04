× Firework safety tips for Fourth of July

CENTRAL INDIANA– For some, lighting off fireworks is one of the best parts of July 4th,

But fun with fireworks can quickly turn tragic in just seconds.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Last year fireworks injured more than 9000 people and killed at least five.

Captain Mike Pruitt of Wayne Township Fire will join us during the CBS morning show around 6:20 a.m. to show us the “do’s and don’ts” of firework safety.

Other firework safety tips from CPSC: