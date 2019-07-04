× Eva Kor, Holocaust survivor and forgiveness advocate, dies at 85

KRAKOW, Poland — Eva Kor, a Holocaust survivor who founded the Candles Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Terre Haute, died during a trip to Poland, according to museum officials. She was 85 years old.

The longtime Terre Haute resident was on an annual trip to the country and died peacefully. The Jewish native of Romania was sent to the infamous Auschwitz concentration camp in 1944, where most of her family was killed. She and her twin sister survived; both were subjected to medical experiments.

Her museum released a statement:

Eva Kor has touched hundreds of thousands of people over her 85 years through her message of overcoming tragedy, finding forgiveness, and healing. Surviving the Holocaust at age 10 meant that Eva emerged from a childhood full of fear, loss, grief, and displacement. She and her twin sister, Miriam, were the sole survivors of her immediate family, losing two sisters, her mother, and father on the selection platform at Auschwitz. In addition, she and Miriam were put through the horrific and inhumane experiments by Nazi doctor Josef Mengele. But rather than allowing the darkest moments of her life to define her, she moved forward headfirst into a life of purpose.

Kor dedicated her life to educating others about the Holocaust and became an advocate of forgiveness. She moved from Israel to Terre Haute, where she learned to speak English and raised two children. She worked in real estate for three decades before coming to terms with her tragic history and working tirelessly to educate others and heal.

“We hope Eva’s story continues to change the lives of those who hear it for many years to come,” the museum said.