DNR: Multiple people injured in Morgan County ATV accident

Posted 3:35 pm, July 4, 2019, by

Conservation officer's truck

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Department of Natural Resources (DNR) conservation officers are investigating an off-road vehicle (ORV) accident that happened early this morning near the 3100 block of Wilson Road in the town of Quincy.

Samuel Barnett, 37, was driving the ORV with three passengers in a local field when the tires caught the dirt, causing the vehicle to roll over, according to DNR.

Officers say none of the occupants of the ORV were wearing safety equipment at the time of the accident.

Multiple people were transported to St. Francis Hospital in Mooresville for lacerations and possible broken bones.

OWI charges are being considered, pending blood results, according to DNR.

Conservation officers were assisted by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department and Morgan County EMS.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.