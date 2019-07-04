× DNR: Multiple people injured in Morgan County ATV accident

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Department of Natural Resources (DNR) conservation officers are investigating an off-road vehicle (ORV) accident that happened early this morning near the 3100 block of Wilson Road in the town of Quincy.

Samuel Barnett, 37, was driving the ORV with three passengers in a local field when the tires caught the dirt, causing the vehicle to roll over, according to DNR.

Officers say none of the occupants of the ORV were wearing safety equipment at the time of the accident.

Multiple people were transported to St. Francis Hospital in Mooresville for lacerations and possible broken bones.

OWI charges are being considered, pending blood results, according to DNR.

Conservation officers were assisted by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department and Morgan County EMS.