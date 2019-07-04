× Can you pass the U.S. citizenship test?

A new state law that went into effect July 1 will require Indiana high school students to take the same naturalization test that immigrants must pass in order to become naturalized U.S. citizens.

The civics test consists of 10 questions from a list of 100 potential questions. In order to pass, people must get 6 of the 10 questions right.

We randomly picked 10 questions, which you can answer below. Can you pass?

Name one American Indian Tribe in the U.S. What movement tried to end racial discrimination? What is one reason colonists came to America? Under the Constitution, some powers belong to the federal government. What is one power of the federal government? How many justices sit on the Supreme Court? What are two cabinet-level positions? Who is the commander in chief of the military? If both the president and vice president can no longer serve, who becomes president? Who is one of your state’s U.S. senators now? Why do some states have more representatives than other states?

You can find all 100 questions (and answers) at this link from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. You can find the answers to the 10 quiz questions here.