Answers to our sample citizenship test

1. Name one American Indian Tribe in the U.S.

Acceptable answers:

▪ Cherokee

▪ Navajo

▪ Sioux

▪ Chippewa

▪ Choctaw

▪ Pueblo

▪ Apache

▪ Iroquois

▪ Creek

▪ Blackfeet

▪ Seminole

▪ Cheyenne

▪ Arawak

▪ Shawnee

▪ Mohegan

▪ Huron

▪ Oneida

▪ Lakota

▪ Crow

▪ Teton

▪ Hopi

▪ Inuit

2. What movement tried to end racial discrimination?

Answer: The civil rights movement

3. What is one reason colonists came to America?

Acceptable answers:

▪ freedom

▪ political liberty

▪ religious freedom

▪ economic opportunity

▪ practice their religion

▪ escape persecution

4. Under the Constitution, some powers belong to the federal government. What is one power of the federal government?

Acceptable answers:

▪ to print money

▪ to declare war

▪ to create an army

▪ to make treaties

5. How many justices sit on the Supreme Court?

Answer: Nine

6. What are two cabinet-level positions?

Acceptable answers:

▪ Secretary of Agriculture

▪ Secretary of Commerce

▪ Secretary of Defense

▪ Secretary of Education

▪ Secretary of Energy

▪ Secretary of Health and Human Services

▪ Secretary of Homeland Security

▪ Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

▪ Secretary of the Interior

▪ Secretary of Labor

▪ Secretary of State

▪ Secretary of Transportation

▪ Secretary of the Treasury

▪ Secretary of Veterans Affairs

▪ Attorney General

▪ Vice President

7. Who is the commander in chief of the military?

Answer: The president

8. If both the president and vice president can no longer serve, who becomes president?

Answer: The Speaker of the House

9. Who is one of your state’s U.S. senators now?

Acceptable answers:

▪ Todd Young

▪ Mike Braun

10. Why do some states have more representatives than other states?

Acceptable answers:

▪ (because of) the state’s population

▪ (because) they have more people

▪ (because) some states have more people