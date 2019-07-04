6.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Southern California

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES – A powerful earthquake shook parts of California on the Fourth of July.

People who live in Southern California felt the effects of an earthquake that was centered in the Mojave Desert. According to KTLA, the earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.6 that was later downgraded to 6.4

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the epicenter about 11 miles northeast of Ridgecrest, about 109 miles north of San Bernardino and 121 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

At least four large aftershocks have been recorded, measuring 4.7, 3.5, 3.8 and 4.2 magnitude, USGS said. The effects of the earthquake were also felt in Las Vegas, according to reports.

KTLA reported that the 6.4 magnitude earthquake was the largest to hit the area in more than two decades. A 1994 earthquake measured at a magnitude of 6.6; dozens of people were killed and thousands were injured.