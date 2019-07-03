WWII veteran walking across the U.S. to raise money for ship memorial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – A World War II veteran is walking across America at the age of 95.

This is actually the second time Ernest Andrus is making the trek across the country on foot. The last time, it took him two years.

This time, the former Navy corpsman started in St. Simons Island, Georgia, on March 16 and plans to make it through every U.S. state.

Right now, Andrus is covering 13 miles a week and says he would be 100 by the time he’s done. But, he says he’ll keep going for as long as he has to and he’s doing so with a clear purpose in mind.

Andrus says he's walking to raise money for the LST 325 Ship Memorial. The ship was used to land equipment and troops on hostel shores.

Andrus was among the crew that brought the ship back from the island of Crete in Greece to the U.S. in the 2000/2001. He says his dream is to take the ship back to Normandy for a D-Day memorial.

"We should know that freedom is not free and what it takes to keep this country free,” said Andrus. “We were called on to do our part and generations before us all had to do their part and the future generations are probably going to have to do their part.”

You can learn more about Andrus’ run here.