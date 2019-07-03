× LIVE BLOG: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in effect for parts of central Indiana

Central Indiana is expected to experience severe weather today, with the main threats being thunderstorms, strong winds and flooding.

Monroe, Owen and Green County are under a Flash Flood Warning until 9 p.m.

Clay County is under a Flash Flood Warning until 8:15 p.m.

Rush and Henry County are under a Flash Flood Warning until 7:30 p.m.

Shelby County is under a Flash Flood Warning until 7:15 p.m.

Follow our live blog for the latest on today’s severe weather.