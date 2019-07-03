Click here for weather warnings in central Indiana

LIVE BLOG: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in effect for parts of central Indiana

Posted 5:06 pm, July 3, 2019, by , Updated at 06:07PM, July 3, 2019

Central Indiana is expected to experience severe weather today, with the main threats being thunderstorms, strong winds and flooding.

Monroe, Owen and Green County are under a Flash Flood Warning until 9 p.m.

Clay County is under a Flash Flood Warning until 8:15 p.m.

Rush and Henry County are under a Flash Flood Warning until 7:30 p.m.

Shelby County is under a Flash Flood Warning until 7:15 p.m.

Follow our live blog for the latest on today’s severe weather.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.