PHILADELPHIA, PA - MAY 09: T.J. McConnell #12 of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots the ball against Malcolm Miller #13 of the Toronto Raptors in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at the Wells Fargo Center on May 9, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Raptors 112-101. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Reports: Pacers to sign guard T.J. McConnell
PHILADELPHIA, PA - MAY 09: T.J. McConnell #12 of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots the ball against Malcolm Miller #13 of the Toronto Raptors in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at the Wells Fargo Center on May 9, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Raptors 112-101. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – After a few quiet days of NBA Free Agency, the Pacers appear to be back to work Wendesday.
Hey, when about half your roster is turning over in one offseason, there’s a lot of work to do.
Multiple reports claim the Pacers have reached an agreement to sign free agent point guard T.J. McConnell to a two-year contract. The deal cannot become official until the end of the NBA’s free agency moratorium period on July 6th.
Free agent TJ McConnell has agreed to deal with Pacers, league source tells ESPN.
A four-year NBA veteran, McConnell has mainly been a backup point guard in his pro career, but started 51 games in the 2016-17 season. The University of Arizona product averages 6.4 points and 4.7 assists per game.