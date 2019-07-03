× Reports: Pacers to sign guard T.J. McConnell

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – After a few quiet days of NBA Free Agency, the Pacers appear to be back to work Wendesday.

Hey, when about half your roster is turning over in one offseason, there’s a lot of work to do.

Multiple reports claim the Pacers have reached an agreement to sign free agent point guard T.J. McConnell to a two-year contract. The deal cannot become official until the end of the NBA’s free agency moratorium period on July 6th.

Free agent TJ McConnell has agreed to deal with Pacers, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2019

TJ McConnell has agreed to terms with #Pacers, league sources confirm. 2 yrs $7M — J. Michael (@ThisIsJMichael) July 3, 2019

A four-year NBA veteran, McConnell has mainly been a backup point guard in his pro career, but started 51 games in the 2016-17 season. The University of Arizona product averages 6.4 points and 4.7 assists per game.