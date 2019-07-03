Police search for gunman who tried to run down man, shot him

Posted 5:22 am, July 3, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are looking for a 29-year-old gunman after they say he tried to run down another man and shot him.

The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. in the 3900 block of Alsace Place on Indy’s northeast side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a man was at a woman’s house when her child’s father stopped by.

There was reportedly some kind of argument, and the visitor left. But the child’s father—the suspect — chased him and tried to run him down. Police say he crashed into a house.

Meanwhile, the visitor—the victim—forced his way into a nearby home and told those people to call 911.

The suspect then allegedly pulled out a gun and shot into the doorway.

The victim was shot at least once and had to go to the hospital.

At last check, he was in critical condition.

Now the gunman is on the run.

SWAT responded to the area but couldn’t locate him.

The gunman is described as a 29-year-old black male, about 5’8” tall, with short hair, and an average build. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt.

If you see or hear anything related to this case or if you know where the suspect might be, call police right away.

IMPD says even though this appears to be an isolated incident, they want people to stay vigilant.

