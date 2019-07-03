Plainfield’s Splash Island water park feels like Caribbean vacation close to home

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Summer has finally arrived and Hoosiers are looking for any place possible to get some relief from the heat!

So, how about we head to the coolest water park in Hendricks County?

This week, grab your beach towel because we are headed to Splash Island, located at 651 Vestal Road in Plainfield for this trip “In Your Neighborhood.”

People from all over the region describe Splash Island as a “Caribbean vacation close to home.”

“We’re not seen just as a local community water park. We’re also seen as a regional draw,” said Plainfield Parks and Recreation Director, Brent Bangel. “We have several individuals from the Terre Haute area as well as when individuals come from out of state to visit relatives they come enjoy the water park.”

Yet for some in Hendricks County, Splash Island is still a bit of a hidden gem.

“In the local area it seems like there are some individuals that don’t know this water park exists,” he said. “So [we are] trying to spotlight and get it out to the public.”

Four Things You Need to Know About Splash Island:

Splash Island is open Monday-Saturday from 10 AM-6 PM and Sundays from 12 PM- 6 PM. You can also enjoy night swimming from 7-10 PM on Resident Mondays and Wet Wednesdays.

Splash Island offers both membership pricing and day passes. Plus, they offer various rates for youth, seniors, as well as a discount for Plainfield residents.

Splash Island is a bit of a hidden gem, but people travel from as far as Terre Haute to spend the day there. So make sure you get there early—especially on weekends– so you don’t have to wait in line to get in.

Want a fun place to celebrate your child’s birthday? You can book a birthday party/event here too!

One look inside the all-ages interactive water park would indicate that anyone who hasn’t yet had the chance to visit the water park is definitely missing out.

Splash Island offers 4.3 acres full of adventure, featuring three water slides, an interactive play area for all ages including kiddie slides, water jets, ropes and guns, two pulsating vortexes, and plenty of deck space and grassy areas for sun bathing and family fun.

“We obviously have a lot of parents that are out here with their kids of all different age groups so we just try to accommodate everybody,” said Bangel.

Splash Island also includes a six lane competition pool with an attached diving well featuring two 1-meter springboards.

“You’ll see a line at the diving boards, individuals jumping off and doing flips and spins over there,” Bangel said.

One of their most popular attractions is the a lily pad style crossing called “Caribbean Crossing”

“It’s kind of an obstacle course for individuals to try and hang on to the netting above and try to balance across the floats,” Bangel explained.

One feature parents really appreciate is the special area specifically for babies and toddlers called the “Guppy Tank.”

Safety is the number one priority at Splash Island.

“We do have award-winning lifeguards with Ellis and Associates and we’re proud of that… you will see them roving in rotation instead of just sitting in chairs,” said Bangel.

They also have a policy that children under 9 years of age should be within an arm’s reach of their parent or guardian.

If you’re looking to “chill out,” you can enjoy Splash Island’s heated pool or grab an inflatable and float down their 900 foot long leisure river.

Plus, there are plenty of spots to sit.

“We do have 900 deck chairs available,” said Bangel. “So there should be plenty of space for individuals.”

All of that swimming will surely work up an appetite, so head over to the “Snackabana” to snack on some summer classics.

“We serve hot dogs and smoothies are a big hit at the concession stand,” said Bangel. “And we have started selling a souvenir cup this year and it is refillable the entire season. So one you purchase it, it’s free refills.”

If you’re looking to avoid the sun altogether, it’s worth checking out the indoor facility which features plenty of fun activities inside the Plainfield Recreation and 20,000 square foot Indoor Aquatic Center.

The indoor facility also features basketball courts, pickle ball courts, table tennis, fitness facility and more.

