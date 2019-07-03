More storms to track in Central Indiana

Just a small number of storms sliding through Central Indiana this morning.  We are expecting more widespread rain coverage later in the afternoon on Wednesday.Rain totals today should be a third of an inch or less. Storms are very isolated this morning but becoming more widepread after 2pm.  Wind gusts and heavy rain are the main concerns but hail cannot be ruled out.Carmel Fest kicks off today!  We'll have to dodge some rain drops and the the heat will still be pouring in but the whole CBS 4 team will be in the parade at 10:30 in the morning.

See how isolated the storms will be on Thursday the 4th?  A brief storm is possible but that's it and then any of the rain we get should be exiting in time for the fireworks. An isolated rain threat on the weekend but mostly dry time!

