MARION, Ind. – The Marion Police Department says a K9 died during a routine training exercise last Thursday.

The department posted pictures of Assuan on their Facebook page this morning.

They said he’s done the exercise many times before, and there’s no explanation for his death.

Assaun’s handler released a statement, saying he will never get over this, and Assaun will never be replaced.