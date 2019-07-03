LIVESTREAM: 99 people become U.S. citizens during naturalization ceremony in Indianapolis

I-65, I-70 July closures announced by INDOT

Posted 9:29 am, July 3, 2019, by , Updated at 09:31AM, July 3, 2019

INDOT I-65, I-70 July closure map

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced closures of parts of I-65 and I-70 on the south side of Indianapolis in the coming weeks.

Starting Friday, July 12 at 9 p.m., all lanes will be closed on I-65 SB from the South Split to I-465. The closure will last for 9 days and all lanes will reopen on Monday, July 22 by 6 a.m.

Starting Friday, July 26 at 9 p.m., all lanes of I-70 EB and WB from I-465 to the South Split. The closure will last for 9 days and all lanes will reopen on Monday, August 5 by 6 a.m.

There will be additional closures added on the weekends, and INDOT is asking drivers to follow @INDOTEast on Twitter for updates.

INDOT says these closures are in response to rain delays crews have experienced in May and June.

Detours

  • I-65 SB: During the I-65 SB closure, drivers are encouraged to take I-70 WB to I-465 EB back to I-65 SB
  • I-70 closure: During the I-70 closure, drivers are encouraged to take I-465 EB to I-65 NB to get downtown or take I-65 SB to I-465 WB to get out of downtown
  • From the airport: Take I-70 EB to I-465 SB to I-65 NB to get to downtown

The public can also follow @INDOTEast on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
To receive text and email alerts about INDOT projects and services, subscribe at alerts.indot.in.gov.
To learn about highway work zones and other traffic alerts, visit indot.carsprogram.org, 1-800-261-ROAD (7623) or 511 from a mobile phone.

