× Hot, humid with a chance for scattered t-storms for 4th of July

Expect a hot, humid day for the Fourth of July. We’ll have high temperatures near 90 but it will feel warmer. High humidity will keep the heat index raging from 94 to 99 degrees.

Our first heat wave of the Summer will continue. Indianapolis averages nineteen, 90-degree days a year. Wednesday was our fifth 90-degree day in a row and Thursday will be day number six.

Over the next three days we’ll see daily chances for a widely scattered t-storms. Our rain chance will ramp with a better chance for scattered t-storms over the weekend. Heavy rain and small hail will be likely along with strong wind gusts. The more wide spread storms will prevent temperatures from reaching the 90s. However, the extra moisture in the air will keep a tropical feeling across the state.

Our 90-degree day streak continued Wednesday.

A few isolated t-storms are possible Thursday afternoon.

We’ll have a hot, humid 4th of July.

We should have dry weather for 4th of July fireworks displays

Rain chances will increase across the state Friday.

Scattered t-storms are likely Saturday.

Scattered t-storms are likely Sunday.