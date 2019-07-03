Gunman crashed into home where 7 children were sleeping before chasing victim through house

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Seven children were sound asleep in their northeast side home when chaos broke out.

It all started around 1:45 a.m. in the 3900 block of Alsace Place on Indy’s northeast side. Police tell us two men got into an argument.

One of the men left, but the other man chased him.

He ultimately crashed his car into a home where seven children and at least one adult were sleeping.

He then chased the victim through the house, firing numerous shots. He shot the man at least once before fleeing the area.

Medics transported the shooting victim to the hospital in critical condition.

The innocent bystanders’ home is now a wreck.

The fire department put up braces to keep the floor from collapsing, and the inside is full of bullet holes.

The homeowner told FOX59 that the children were terrified and hid all over the house.

Meanwhile, police are still searching for the shooter. He is described as a 29-year-old black male, about 5’8” tall, with short hair, and an average build. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt. Police ask that you call them right away if you have any information.