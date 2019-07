× Fire department says odor from gas leak in Carmel may last for several hours

CARMEL, Ind. – Crews are on the scene of a gas leak in Carmel that’s causing a strong odor.

According to the Carmel Fire Department, this is happening in apartments just southwest of 126th and Keystone.

Officials said there’s no danger to residents even though they’ll likely notice the smell for several hours.

Crews are working to remedy the situation.