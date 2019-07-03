Fayette County woman overrun with feral cats and pleading for help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ind. – A Fayette County woman is overrun with feral cats and she is pleading for help.

Cheryl Moffett says it’s a problem she takes full responsibility for because she started feeding stray cats five years ago.

"They are not just breeding and making more cats, but stray cats show up in the neighborhood because I've had food out for these cats and now it's caused so much stress," Moffett said.

Cheryl is now feeding more than 30 feral cats and it’s costing her thousands of dollars each year.

A Fayette county woman is pleading for help. 5 years ago she started feeding feral cats & she’s now created what she calls a “disaster”. She’s now feeding 30 🐈 a day. Tonight, she’s sharing why she’s so passionate about the 🐱 & what she’s done to help try & stop the problem. pic.twitter.com/ntduqWfvoT — Aaron Cantrell (@AaronTheNewsGuy) July 3, 2019

She can’t financially keep up anymore.

"People tell me you've just got to quit feeding them or take them somewhere like a barn," Moffett said.

She says the county’s animal control told her to stop feeding them and they would go away, but for her it’s easier said than done.

"I would be really sad that if I have no one. They are outside crying and this hot weather, if they don't have cool water. It's really heartbreaking to me," Moffett said.

FACE Low-Cost Animal Clinic’s Executive Director Jen Hancock says cats are more resourceful than people believe. She says they’re capable of surviving on their own, but getting a cat fixed could help with the issue.

"It's very important that these cats are fixed spayed or neutered that's the only way you're going to prevent having more cats living in our city," Hancock said.

Cheryl has worked with low-cost vet clinics to get some cats fixed, but the problem continues. She can’t stop feeding these cats, but says if someone would pick up all these feral cats, she’ll never feed a stray cat again.

"I've learned a good lesson. I'll have to harden my heart," Moffett said.

If you know of an organization that could help Cheryl out, she urges you to reach out. You can contact our reporter Aaron Cantrell at acantrell@Fox59.com if you can help.

FACE Low-Cost Animal Clinic says each city and county has their own hoarding ordinances in place, but stray cats are in a gray area. Across the state, there are a lot of ordinances that don’t mention stray cats and what agency should be called out.