Colts Bluezone Podcast episode 18 ‘Players Talk Expectations’ now available

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — After hearing from coaches last week, let’s listen to what players had to say during their minicamp media sessions.

On offense, we hear from Andrew Luck, Ryan Kelly and newcomer Spencer Ware.

On the defensive side, we hear from breakout players Darius Leonard and Kenny Moore, as well as rookies Rock Ya-Sin and Ben Banogu.

We of course can’t forget about special teams, as recently extended punter Rigoberto Sanchez chats with the media.

