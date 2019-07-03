Click here for weather warnings in central Indiana

Colts Bluezone Podcast episode 18 ‘Players Talk Expectations’ now available

Posted 5:53 pm, July 3, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — After hearing from coaches last week, let’s listen to what players had to say during their minicamp media sessions.

On offense, we hear from Andrew Luck, Ryan Kelly and newcomer Spencer Ware.

On the defensive side, we hear from breakout players Darius Leonard and Kenny Moore, as well as rookies Rock Ya-Sin and Ben Banogu.

We of course can’t forget about special teams, as recently extended punter Rigoberto Sanchez chats with the media.

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your phone or tablet.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Play

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.