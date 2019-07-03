Clark County judge charged in fight has initial hearing

Judge Andrew Adams mug shot courtesy of Marion County Jail

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –  A judge facing charges for an incident at an Indianapolis White Castle had his first court appearance today.

Clark Circuit Judge Andrew Adams faces two counts of felony battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, two counts of misdemeanor battery resulting in bodily injury, two counts of misdemeanor battery and one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

The judge entered a not guilty plea for Adams, and then he ordered him to be released from custody. He did not set a bond for Adams.

The judge scheduled a pre-trial hearing for 8:30 a.m., August 7 and an omnibus date for scheduling matters on August 17.

The judge also issued a no contact order and no trespassing order for the White Castle, per the clerk.

Back on May 1, Adams along with another judge visited a downtown White Castle late at night.

During that visit, police say Adams and two other men got into a fight. It ended with Adams and the other judge getting shot.

The two other men, Brandon Kaiser and Christopher Vazquez, are also facing charges in the case.

