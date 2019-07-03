Carmel police search for 11-year-old girl

Posted 11:48 am, July 3, 2019, by

Cheyanne Bell

CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel police are asking the public for help with finding an 11-year-old girl.

Cheyanne Bell is 4’8” tall and 70 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a white/pink horizontal striped shirt and blue jean shorts at approximately 9:45 a.m. in the 5700 block of Aquamarine Drive (E. Main St/Hazel Dell Pkwy area).

Police say she left the area on foot.

Please contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2580 if you see her.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.