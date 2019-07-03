× Boone County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man

BOONE COUNTY, Ind.– The Boone County Sheriff’s office is searching for a man wanted for violating his probation.

Police say John Baldwin Sr., 56, violated his parole on an intimidation case from 2018.

Baldwin Sr. was one of the men who ran away from police during the killing of Boone County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Pickett.

Baldwin Sr. was with John Baldwin Jr. and Anthony Baumgardt on the day Pickett was shot. He was wanted as a “person of interest” before police apprehended him.

He was recently arrested in April in connection with a drug case in Lebanon.

Police are asking anyone who spots him to call the sheriff’s office at 765-482-1412 extension 8. Anyone wanting to submit an anonymous tip can do so by calling Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.