AAA: Record number of Americans traveling for July 4th
NATIONWIDE— The American Automobile Association or “AAA” is projecting this could be one of the busiest fourth of July travel periods to date!
Over 49 million Americans are expected to travel more than 50 miles from home starting today. It’s estimated that 41 million of those traveling will be on the highways.
AAA says s the robust economy and low gas prices have led to this increase in travels.
Expect to see more Indiana State troopers patrolling the roadways as well this weekend.
Indiana State Police encourage all motorists to observe the following safety tips:
- Leave early. Allow extra time to get to your destination.
- Reduce your speed in rain and never drive into water flowing over the roadway.
- Decrease your speed in construction zones-Obey posted speed limits.
- Remember to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles, tow trucks, service trucks and highway maintenance vehicles
- Make sure you are well rested. A fatigued driver is as dangerous as an impaired driver.
- Increase the distance between you and the vehicle ahead of you, especially in construction zones.
- Watch for motorcycles. Check blinds spots before changing lanes and look twice at intersections before you turn or pull out into traffic.
- Obey all traffic laws and never drive impaired.