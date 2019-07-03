× AAA: Record number of Americans traveling for July 4th

NATIONWIDE— The American Automobile Association or “AAA” is projecting this could be one of the busiest fourth of July travel periods to date!

Over 49 million Americans are expected to travel more than 50 miles from home starting today. It’s estimated that 41 million of those traveling will be on the highways.

AAA says s the robust economy and low gas prices have led to this increase in travels.

Expect to see more Indiana State troopers patrolling the roadways as well this weekend.

Indiana State Police encourage all motorists to observe the following safety tips: