LIVESTREAM: 99 people become U.S. citizens during naturalization ceremony in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Today 99 people from 31 different countries will become American citizens at Indiana’s only presidential site.

The naturalization ceremony will take place at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential site.

Judge Sarah Evans Barker will preside over the naturalization ceremony in a tent on the south lawn.

Emmy award winner, Sylvia McNair, is hosting a musical performance, while Benjamin Harrison’s great-great-grandson, Kimball Harrison Morsman, will provide remarks.

Becoming an American citizen, nonetheless during Fourth of July weekend, is a great honor and an event of major excitement for those included. Families, friends and patriotic Americans are Invited To Welcome Our Newest Citizens.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will welcome nearly 7500 new U.S. citizens at similar events across the country.

Here’s the oath the new citizens will recite: