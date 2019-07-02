× Woman found shot outside of nursing home on Indy’s near north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A woman was shot on the sidewalk on the near north side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the intersection of E 37th St and Central Ave around 5 a.m.

IMPD says a woman was found shot on the sidewalk, and medics transported her to the hospital in critical condition.

The shooting happened right outside the Tranquility Nursing and Rehab.

Officers say they believe this is an isolated incident.

Central Avenue is closed from E 37th St to Powell Pl while officers investigate.