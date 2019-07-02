Tracking many rain chances and extreme heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Through the end of the week we will have daily rain chances totaling an inch to an inch and a half area wide.

We could see a few storms develop later this afternoon. They aren't expected to be strong, but a few downpours are possible.

Tuesday will be the fourth 90-degree day in a row! This is officially a heat wave in central Indiana.

A few scattered storms are expected Wednesday afternoon as well. Heat may not make it all the way back up to 90 but will still be quite hot.

CarmelFest kicks off on Wednesday! The heat will certainly be there and many dry hours are expected, but we will have to deal with a few scattered storms. Like last year, we have some storms in the forecast for the 4th. We will continue to track those storms. The whole CBS4 team will be at CarmelFest on Thursday, so be sure to visit our tent and say hi! Many selfies will be taken.