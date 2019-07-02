× Richmond Mall set to reopen after tornado damage

RICHMOND, Ind. — Richmond Mall is set to reopen Tuesday morning, less than a month after an EF-0 tornado damaged the mall and many of its stores.

A majority of mall stores will reopen at 10 a.m. Officials say J.C. Penney and OfficeMax were hit the worst and will remain closed.

Mall officials say since the storm, they have worked tirelessly to make repairs and reopen as quickly as possible. They’re now planning ahead in case other storms strike again.

“This storm was certainly a little bit unexpected. It was so isolated that it hit the mall, it was not your norm of what would happen to our property,” said Coles Doyle, marketing director for Hall Property Group.

On July 18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., the mall will hold the Richmond Summer Showcase. The event includes more than 50 local businesses and officials say it will be extra special this year after what they have been through.

Officials say if you’re heading to the mall to go to a specific store, give them a call ahead of time, just to double-check they’re open.