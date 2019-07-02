Police seeking information about east side robbery

Posted 10:32 am, July 2, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are asking the public to help identify a man wanted for robbing a CVS on the east side of Indianapolis.

A man entered the CVS on Arlington Avenue at 9:56 p.m. on Monday, June 24 and acted like he was purchasing a single roll of toilet paper, according to police.

He leaned across the counter and attempted to grab money from the register after it was opened, resulting in a struggle with two employees.

Police say the man ran northbound along Arlington Avenue.

He is believed to be involved with other previous robberies at Walgreens and Taco Bell on East Washington Street.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or visit CrimeTips.org.

