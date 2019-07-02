× Shooting at Northern California shopping mall leaves at least 2 injured

SAN BRUNO – At least 2 people are injured after a shooting at a shopping mall in San Bruno, California, police said.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at the Tanforan Mall on Tuesday afternoon. When officers arrived, they found two victims with gunshot wounds, San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said.

Both were treated by paramedics and have been taken to a local hospital, he said.

Investigators do not believe the shooting was random.

“We believe that we may have 2 separate shooters,” Barberini said, adding the shooters may have been firing at each other or at someone else.

The shooting prompted a heavy police response in the area and the closing a nearby train station.

Dozens of people who were inside the mall evacuated the building.

“I was in the bookstore and heard an evacuation and ran out in the mall, heard shots and left immediately,” Irving Schulman told CNN.

No more details about the incident were immediately available.