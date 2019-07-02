Police in Rush County arrest man accused of impersonating police officer

RUSH COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Rush County arrested a man accused of impersonating a police officer.

According to the Rush County Sheriff’s Department, someone called dispatchers on June 27 to report that a possible police impersonator was trying to make a traffic stop.

The car was a white Crown Victoria that looked similar to a common police cruiser. The caller followed the vehicle after the initial encounter and reported the location to dispatchers. Deputies stopped the car in the 3000 block of West State Road 244.

Deputies said the vehicle looked like a police car. When they searched it, they found numerous police-related items, including a badge, handgun and firearm. The driver, David Duncan-Hobbs, 28, was also wearing a shirt and baseball hat with the word “sheriff” on them.

Deputies arrested him on a count of impersonation of a public servant.

Det. Randy Meek with the Rush County Sheriff’s Department said the citizen who called about Duncan-Hobbs knew something was wrong and called 911, allowing deputies to locate the suspect and his car.

“The actions of the suspect in this case scared the victim, and will not be tolerated,” Meek said.

Police said anyone who finds themselves in a similar situation should call 911.