× Kokomo Rescue Mission taking steps to recover following fire

KOKOMO, Ind. — Fortunately, no one was hurt in Saturday’s fire at the Kokomo Rescue Mission’s Transitional House for women.

Kokomo Fire has not released the cause yet.

Four women and a child live in the house, built in the late 1800s, situated right beside the rescue mission. The women living there completed the mission’s recovery program , accomplished sobriety and secured a job.

“I mean, this has been extremely hard, but to see them come together, and to see them pray and support one another,” Pam Givens, the mission’s chief administrative officer, said. “God works all things, I think, to build someone up.”

One of the women living in the house has an October wedding to look forward to. She, like the other women, have not looked inside the home since the fire.

“Unfortunately, her wedding dress was up in the attic area where a lot of it sustained the heat and damage,” Givens said. “You can see the whole bottom of it is melted shut.”

Fortunately, when the fire started after 12:30 p.m., no one was at home. Givens said the insurance adjuster is expected to come by on Wednesday.

“We may be faced with rebuilding instead of restoring,” Givens said.

The women living in the house completed the New Life Program. According to the rescue mission’s website, it’s a one-year program for women to understand the underlying issues that cause homelessness.

In the Transitions house, the rescue mission writes the ladies must be active in church, have a job, transportation and pay 30% of their income in programming fees in order to prepare them to live independently eventually.