Indiana man accused of murder, cannibalism won’t face death penalty

Joseph Oberhansley

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A southern Indiana man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body will not face the death penalty if convicted.

The News and Tribune reports a document filed Friday in Clark County Circuit Court says prosecutors have withdrawn the death penalty in the case and that attorneys for Joseph Oberhansley won’t use an insanity or mental health defense.

The 38-year-old Oberhansley is accused of killing and mutilating his ex-girlfriend, 46-year-old Tammy Jo Blanton, in Jeffersonville in 2014. Jury selection is set begin Aug. 19.

Oberhansley in May requested a planned insanity defense be withdrawn because he has no mental issues and believes such a defense would be an admission of guilt. Judge Vicki Carmichael issued an order supporting his request June 12.

