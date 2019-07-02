× Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue: Episode 7 – Purdue Discovery Park District

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind – Purdue Discovery Park District is a $1 billion development that will transform the west side of the Purdue University campus, create jobs, advance economic development, and create an environment for professionals, families, and students to work/live/play on a university campus.

In episode 7 of the Full Steam Ahead Podcast, CBS4’s Adam Bartels speaks with David Broecker, Chief Innovation and Collaboration Officer for Purdue Research Foundation at Discovery Park about all of the excitement surrounding the District, including current and future projects.

