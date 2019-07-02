Duke Energy seeks 15% Indiana rate increase in 2 steps

Posted 3:41 pm, July 2, 2019, by

Duke Energy sign

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Duke Energy has asked Indiana regulators for a 15% rate increase that would generate about an additional $395 million annually for the utility serving about 840,000 electric customers in central and southern Indiana.

Duke said Tuesday it asked the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission for the increase to reduce emissions, improve reliability and invest in its grid.

It seeks a two-step increase, about 13% in mid-2020 and 2% in 2021, but timing will depend on regulatory approval.

The increase would vary among consumers. Duke says a typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours a month could expect a total monthly bill increase of about $23. The Indianapolis Star reports residential customers would see an increase of about 19% while some industrial customers would bills increase by 11%.

Consumer advocates oppose the increase.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.