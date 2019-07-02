$70,000 worth of marijuana found during traffic stop in Henry County

Posted 10:05 pm, July 2, 2019, by , Updated at 10:14PM, July 2, 2019

(Photo By Indiana State Police)

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — State troopers found 34 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in Henry County.

Just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, state police say they noticed a Dodge Challenger on I-70 eastbound following another vehicle too closely.

The trooper pulled the Challenger over near the 132 mile marker and spoke with the driver, 32-year-old Janice Taylor, of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota. Taylor told the trooper she was traveling from California to Maryland, and reportedly seemed “unusually nervous,” which prompted the trooper to call for assistance.

A Cambridge City officer responded with his K9 partner “Barry,” who alerted to the presence of contraband in the Challenger. State police say they found 34 packages of suspected marijuana, each weighing roughly one pound.

Authorites say the estimated street value of the marijuana found is $70,000.

Taylor was arrested and taken to the Henry County Jail.

She faces a felony charge of dealing marijuana.

