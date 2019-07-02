2 young Girl Scouts in southwest Indiana killed just days apart

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. – Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana is grieving the loss of two young members who died just three days apart.
On June 24, Girl Scout Isabelle Meyer, 11, suffered head and abdominal injuries when a 35-foot tall tree uprooted and fell on top of her. Medics transported her to the hospital, but she later died.
On June 27, Girl Scout Isabella Pfingston, 7, was traveling with her godmother Jessica Krohn, 24, Matthew Grimes, 26, and his daughter Maddalynn Grimes, 5. Police say Grimes was driving southbound when he failed to yield to the right of way to a westbound vehicle at the intersection.
All four people in the vehicle were killed in the crash. Police say they don’t believe alcohol or drugs were a factor.
The Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana released a statement Monday morning saying leaders are heartbroken.
“Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana was once again heartbroken to learn of the passing of a second member of our Girl Scout family this week, in an unrelated and tragic car accident during a family outing. The loss of any Girl Scout brings the entire Girl Scout family together in mourning, and this has been an especially difficult and tragic time for our council as we mourn the loss of 11 year old Isabelle Meyer of Jasper, Indiana in an accident at Camp Koch last week, and, today, of 7 year old Isabella Pfingston of Boonville, Indiana on Thursday. Obviously there can be no words for the pain and sadness during this challenging moment, but the Girl Scout Movement will lean on one another for help, support, and comfort. We ask for privacy for the victims and their families of these separate, but equally tragic incidents.”