2 elephants beat deadly virus, Indy Zoo confirms

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Officials at the Indianapolis Zoo have confirmed that the two African elephants recently diagnosed with Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpes Virus (EEHV) are in great shape.

“Zahara and Kedar are both healthy and have beaten the virus,” a zoo spokesperson said.

The zoo has seen four cases of EEHV in the past several months, sparking the attention of animal-lovers across the state.

As previously reported, elephants Nyah and Kalina died after testing positive for EEHV in March. After the two deaths, staff at the zoo began performing blood tests twice a week in hopes to catch the virus early.

Kedar, a 13-year-old male, became the third elephant to contract the virus. A recent report from the zoo stated that his virus levels had dropped, making it virtually undetectable, leaving zoo staff optimistic about.

Zahara, a 12-year-old female, was the fourth to be diagnosed with EEHV in May and was undergoing anti-viral treatment.

Thanks to the preparedness and quick responses by zoo staff, both Kedar and Zahara currently show no signs of EEHV.

“We will continue to monitor the entire herd through frequent blood testing,” a zoo spokesperson added.